Teenager drowns at Shreveport water park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager drowned Thursday at a Shreveport water park, authorities report.
It appears the 13-year-old boy went underwater and did not come up, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Authorities were called to Splash Kingdom in the 7600 block of West 70th Street in west Shreveport at 5:10 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The youth was taken to Willis-Knighton South, where he was pronounced dead, Officer Christina Curtis said.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of his death.
