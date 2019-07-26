Summer’s back this weekend

Our stretch of comfortable mid-summer weather is coming to an end. Temperatures will be heating up a little more and air you can wear will be returning to the ArkLaTex with humidity returning. We'll also start to pick up a little rain again over the weekend.
We’ll stay quiet this evening and into tonight. Look for mainly clear skies with temperatures dropping back to around 70. Partly cloudy skies are back tomorrow. A stray shower or storm is possible across the far southern ArkLaTex. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. Showers and storms will develop farther north toward I-20 on Sunday, but not everyone will see rain. Expect hot and humid conditions otherwise with highs in the low 90s.
Showers and storms will hang on into next week, but it won’t rain everywhere every day. Outside of any rain areas we’ll remain hot and humid with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the 70s.
Expect a little less rain and a little more heat toward the end of next week. High temperatures may climb into the mid to upper 90s across the area.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.