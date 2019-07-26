Summer’s back this weekend

We’ll stay quiet this evening and into tonight. Look for mainly clear skies with temperatures dropping back to around 70. Partly cloudy skies are back tomorrow. A stray shower or storm is possible across the far southern ArkLaTex. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. Showers and storms will develop farther north toward I-20 on Sunday, but not everyone will see rain. Expect hot and humid conditions otherwise with highs in the low 90s.