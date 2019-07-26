Shreveport Warriors equipment trailer recovered; suspect in custody

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An equipment trailer stolen from the Shreveport Warriors has been located. However, most of the team’s equipment is ruined.
The trailer, that went missing on July 16, was found Friday morning near the intersection of Christie Street and Shed Road. Some items were also found inside of a home.
The trailer contained donated and purchased equipment, valued at $6,000. Some of the items included pads, cleats, workout equipment and other football items.
A suspect is in custody.
There is no further information at this time. KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
