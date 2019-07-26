‘Pack the Bus’ event is back in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) -School is only two weeks away for students in Webster Parish, but the school board is working hard to have school supplies ready when they return.
Back for its 11th year is the school board’s ‘Pack the Bus’ event. The goal is to fill an entire school bus with school supplies for students.
A school bus will be parked outside of the Walmart in Minden on Friday, July 26 to Saturday, July 27. On Friday people can stop by and drop off school supplies from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, the school district will be collecting donations from 8:00 a.m to noon.
People can also donate money that will be used to purchase school supplies.
All of the supplies collected will then be distributed to students at the district’s big back to school bash. The bash will take place Monday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Minden Civic Center on 520 Broadway Street.
Along with free school supplies students will also hear empowerment sessions, receive wellness checks and there will be free food, music and games.
