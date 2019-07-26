NPD searching for man considered armed and dangerous

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a man that led police on a chase yesterday evening.
Johnny Dubois, 33, is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is about 5′11″ and weighs 165 pounds.
Police say Dubois led officers on a chase that started on Keyser Avenue. Dubois refused to stop and eventually the chase ended on Ralph Street without Dubois’ capture.
Police urge people to not approach or apprehend Dubois. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NPD at at (318) 352-8101.
