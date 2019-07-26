Man wanted by Natchitoches police in custody,attempts to run police over with his vehicle

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department has confirmed that a wanted man is in custody on Friday morning.
Johnny Dubois, 33, is charged with attempted first-degree murder for trying to hit a police officer with his vehicle during an attempt to flee.
Police say Dubois led officers on a chase that started on Keyser Avenue. Dubois refused to stop and eventually the chase ended on Ralph Street without Dubois’ capture.
In addition to first-degree murder, he is has been charged with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting an officer, nine counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, and three counts of failure to stop at a red light.
Dubois has been booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
