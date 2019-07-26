Hot today, hot and humid this weekend

Happy Friday! This work week has felt great with humidity taking a break and temperatures only in the 80s, but that must come to an end. We’ll warm up even more today, but humidity starts to build in this weekend. For us that means it’ll feel more sticky and humid and increase our rain chances.
On today, we'll have another cool morning start with temperatures in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies still expected today. By lunchtime, temperatures will be in the upper 80s before reaching afternoon highs in the low 90s. Thankfully, the humidity is still on the lower end and rain chances are near zero. Winds will be out of the east southeast around 5mph.
Saturday will feel more sticky as winds out of the south bring in a bit more Gulf moisture. It'll be another sunny day with highs reaching the low 90s. Rain chances are low, but not exactly zero. By Sunday, it'll feel like a normal July day with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures in the mid and upper 90s. Better chances for rain on Sunday mainly along and south of the I-2- corridor.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
