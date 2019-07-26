Explicit rap music video filmed at northern La. police department

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Parts of a rap music video featuring drug deals and strippers was filmed inside of the Rayville Police Department.
Police Chief Willie Robinson Sr. says he immediately took action when he saw it posted online.
"It should've never happened, I mean this is a police department. And I run this police department as a business. And that should've never happened," said Robinson Sr.
The video for Franchize Q's song "Bout the Money" was filmed nearly two weeks prior to when the chief says he found out.
"July the 15th. The best I could tell, they were in around July the 3rd," said Robinson Sr.
Prior to seeing the video, he says he was unaware that a video production happened at his department. He then questioned the officer who was involved.
"He [the officer] said something about one of the guys wanting to take a picture outside of the building," said Robinson Sr.
That picture never happened, and Robinson says he would've never approved a video shoot being done. Upon first glance, it was clear that the filming happened in the department.
"You know after I saw the video I knew it was my office," said Robinson Sr.
It happened in the main hallway right outside of the chief's office and in his interrogation room. Scenes from the video show actors impersonating security guards and multiple drug deals.
Robinson says he’s built his career for decades and says this video was a hit to the reputation he has tried to maintain.
"Positive situation, safety, I just didn't think that this would ever happen," said Robinson Sr.
Now, he's left trying to pick up the pieces and help the department move forward.
"It shouldn't happen at no office in law enforcement, but hey you have to deal with situations as they come," said Robinson Sr.
The officer involved in the production was suspended for five days without pay. The city council will be meeting Aug. 5th to discuss possible disciplinary actions moving forward. Details regarding the officer have been omitted because of the ongoing investigation.
