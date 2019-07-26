Early morning fire under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened on early Friday morning.
Crews were called just before 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Dalzell Street.
Upon arrival only minutes later, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames visible from the front left side of the home.
No one was in the home at the time.
It took 24 firefighters, 18 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to SFD.
The home was heavily damaged. There were no reported injuries.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.