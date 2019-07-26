DeSoto Parish business owner arrested for fraud

July 26, 2019 at 1:22 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 1:23 PM

CADDO PASRISH, La. (KSLA) -A DeSoto Parish business owner is behind bars in Caddo Parish for allegedly committing fraud.

Matthew Roberts, 48, of Stonewall, and owner of ‘One Planet Solar’ was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Roberts took more than $14,000 from a client to install solar panels, but never completed the project.

He is also accused of using a fake insurance certificate.

Roberts was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, and is facing two charges of Home Improvement fraud and Forgery of a Certificate of Insurance.

