Bossier teachers excited about raise but say marathon continues

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Starting this academic year, Bossier Parish public schoolteachers will see a $2,500 raise and support staffers are receiving a $1,250 raise.
According to Superintendent Mitch Downey, the School Board reallocated $2.1 million in funds from the maintenance, instructional material, curriculum and transportation parts of the budget.
“We addressed the areas that we could, but we will feel the impact of addressing those budgets in the long-run,” he said.
“We felt like it was something very important that we needed to accomplish to give teachers additional compensation to try to improve their quality of life.”
In May, voters struck down a proposition that would have given teachers higher pay.
Many teachers say that would have helped them accomplish their goal of having salaries on par with their counterparts in nearby school districts.
“We were asking for $7,000, so we are still behind,” social studies teacher Meredith McGovern said. “Since $1,000 of it is coming from the state, every other district was able to raise their pay by $1,000.”
McGovern stressed that teachers are appreciative of the raise and the School Board’s continued work, but they can’t say it was a real raise because all Louisiana teachers saw an increase in pay.
Bossier School District has 130 first-year teachers. Downey says they expect to have 20 more join.
If you are interested in working in Bossier public schools, click here to connect with the district’s human resources department.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.