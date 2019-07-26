Boil advisory issued for Bossier water system

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Residents in East Central Bossier are under a boil advisory following a main break in the water system.
The advisory affects customers between mile markers 253-506 La. Hwy 160, on New Bethel Booker Road and those on La. Hwy 3 between La. Hwy 160.
Parish officials are advising customers to boil water for at least one minute in a clean pot prior to consumption.
The main break occurred on La. Hwy. 160 between La. Hwy. 3 and H. White Road. It was caused by work performed by a gas utility contractor, according to parish officials.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.