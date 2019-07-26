Barksdale Air Force dentists graduate from training

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KSLA) -Six new airmen and women are now leaving Barksdale Air Force Base as dental graduates.
The 2nd Dental Squadron hosted a graduation ceremony Friday morning where family and friends gathered inside the Warrior Network to celebrate.
The six graduates are Captain Joel Gobble, Captain Melissa Ratliff, Captain Jeffrey Van Ness, Captain Patricia Hostyn, Captain Matthew Sherwood and Captain Hattie Willard.
The group completed a year program in advanced education and general dentistry that allowed them the opportunity to learn more advanced education on things like gum and bone disease, surgical procedures and extractions and sedations.
Colonel JoAnna McPherson is the one of the 2nd Dental Squadron commanders and is proud of all the hard work these captains put into the program.
“Today what I see walking out is these confident Captains that are much more knowledgeable not just in the field of dentistry but also in officer ship and understanding the Air Force mission," she said.
The new graduates will head out to their new bases in England, Korea, Texas, Missouri and Colorado.
