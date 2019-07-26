Tip leads authorities to Natchitoches shooting suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — He fled into woods when police closed in on him.
But the Natchitoches man suspected of shooting another man in his face late last month now is in jail.
Natchitoches police got a tip about 11 a.m. Thursday that 20-year-old Steven Craig Vercher Jr. was in the 2300 block of Louisiana Highway 6.
He ran into the woods when officers arrived.
They and Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter and eventually took him into custody without incident.
Now Vercher is is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count of attempted second-degree murder.
No bond has been set.
Police got a report of a shooting about 1:33 a.m. June 28 in the 1400 Block of Berry Avenue.
They then found Marcus Beaudion wounded and in the roadway in the 1100 Block of Berry Avenue. He was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in Natchitoches then transferred to Rapides Medical Center in Alexandria.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Natchitoches police Detective Sergeant Bobby Beard at (318) 238-3914 or the Police Department at (318) 352-8101.
