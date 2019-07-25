What’s in a name? Not CenturyLink, at least not for Bossier City venue

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier City concert and sports venue known for nearly 20 years as CenturyLink Center will be getting a new name.
Monroe-based CenturyLink has notified Bossier City and SMG that it has no plans to renew its contract for naming rights of the arena at 2000 CenturyLink Center Drive.
So within the next month, the city will begin requesting proposals for facility’s new name.
“Our current agreement with CenturyLink is through October of 2020, but we want to get a head of the game and let corporations know we are open to their proposals to promote their business as naming rights sponsor,” Mayor Lorenz Walker says in a statement announcing the name change.
CenturyLink Center is in the final stages of nearly $10 million in renovations.
A Bossier Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting is planned for the fall when SMG and the city present the finished projects to the public. Guests will be able to tour public areas as well as the renovated dressing, green and locker rooms. A date for the unveiling will be announced in the coming weeks.
“Our arena has never looked better," the mayor said. "We feature top-notch customer service. And our schedule is strong with high-profile events. Our naming rights sponsor receives incredible value and exposure.”
Next week, CenturyLink Center will be the site of the Olympic qualifiers for women’s volleyball, the only event of its kind in the United States. Last year, it had sellout events featuring Paul McCartney, Journey, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean and Xscape.
Those interested in sponsoring the arena can learn more by reaching out to Rebecca L. Bonnevier, SMG’s general manager of CenturyLink Center, by calling (318) 752-6799 or by sending:
- email to rbonnevier@centurylinkcenter.com,
- mail to CenturyLink Center, 2000 CenturyLink Center Drive, Bossier City, LA 71112, or,
- a fax to (318) 747-2505.
