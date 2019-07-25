2 wounded in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two males, ages unavailable, were shot Wednesday night at a Shreveport apartment complex.
It happened about 8:38 p.m. at Grimmett Drive Apartments in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Authorities said the victims’ wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police have not yet identified a suspect.
Shreveport Fire Department still has two units on a medical emergency on Grimmett between West Algonquin and Ute trails, dispatch records show.
Police have eight units at the same location.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
