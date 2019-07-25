2 wounded in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

2 wounded in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
By Curtis Heyen | July 24, 2019 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 9:43 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two males, ages unavailable, were shot Wednesday night at a Shreveport apartment complex.

It happened about 8:38 p.m. at Grimmett Drive Apartments in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Authorities said the victims’ wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

Shreveport Fire Department still has two units on a medical emergency on Grimmett between West Algonquin and Ute trails, dispatch records show.

Police have eight units at the same location.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

