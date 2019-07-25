Teen girl injured in Springhill shooting; suspect sought

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) - A teenage girl is recovering following a shooting late Wednesday night in Springhill.
Officers got the first call at 9:27 p.m. to northwest 6th Street.
That’s were they found two teen girls, one shot, the other a witness.
According to Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd, the victim was talking with police before being taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
She is expected to make a full recovery.
Officers are trying to figure out where the shooting took place.
The gunman is not in custody at this time. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Springhill Police at (318) 539-2511.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.