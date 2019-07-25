Teen falls from vehicle; hit by oncoming vehicle

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are working to find out why a teen fell out of a moving vehicle on Thursday morning.
Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies got the call before 2:30 a.m. to Highway 169 near Blanchard-Furrh Road and Lindsay road.
Officers on the scene say two vehicles were driving down the road when one person fell out one vehicle and was struck by another.
Witnesses say the victim was a teen.
He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.
