Suspect, vehicle description released in Grimmett Drive shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released further information on a shooting that took place on Wednesday night.
Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m to the Bayou Oaks Apartments on Grimmett Drive. Upon arrival officers found one man with a gunshot wound to the ankle and another with gunshot wounds to the right arm, side and upper torso.
Both were taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
Police say the gunman drove away in a silver vehicle. The gunman was wearing a black hoodie and gray shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
