Suspect, vehicle description released in Grimmett Drive shooting

New details released in Grimmett Drive shooting
By KSLA Digital Team | July 25, 2019 at 8:48 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 8:53 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released further information on a shooting that took place on Wednesday night.

Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m to the Bayou Oaks Apartments on Grimmett Drive. Upon arrival officers found one man with a gunshot wound to the ankle and another with gunshot wounds to the right arm, side and upper torso.

Both were taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

Police say the gunman drove away in a silver vehicle. The gunman was wearing a black hoodie and gray shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

