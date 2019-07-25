Standoff underway after Louisiana officer shot

VIDALIA, La. (WAFB) - At least five law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a standoff with a suspect who is accused of shooting a law enforcement officer.
According to our sister station KNOE, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is the primary agency responding. The Adam’s County Sheriff, Natchez Police Department, Vidalia Police Department and Ferriday Police Department are assisting.
It’s unclear at this time which agency employs the officer who was shot. The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.
Information related to the suspect has not been released.
Details are limited at this time, but KNOE has a crew at the scene and will provide updates when they are available.
