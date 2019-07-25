Statistics reveal City Council districts with most crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport councilman drew attention to the crime in his district this week.
And on Tuesday, the City Council passed a resolution by District F’s James Green calling for an increased police presence in his district.
After the the council’s work session Monday, Police Chief Ben Raymond tasked his crime analyst to break down the city’s crime by all seven council districts over an 18-month period.
Crime statistics normally are not recorded in that manner.
Green’s resolution cites 19 homicides and other heavy crime in police Districts 7, 8 and 9 from January 2018-June 2019.
The police chief said those numbers are correct, but police districts aren’t the same as council districts.
For instance, he said, Green’s District F includes portions of those three police districts.
The 18 months worth of statistics, when broken down by City Council districts, show:
♦ District B recorded the most Part I violent crimes, including 23 homicides. That district includes the city’s Stoner Hill, Highlands, Anderson Island and Caddo Heights neighborhoods.
♦ District F had the second-highest number of Part I violent crimes. Fifteen homicides were recorded in the district within the 18-month time frame. District F includes areas the Cedar Grove, Hollywood Heights and Mooretown neighborhoods.
♦ District G ranked third in terms of Part I violent crimes, including 14 homicides. The district includes the West Shreveport and Queensborough neighborhoods.
On Tuesday, Green said his proposal for his District F is part of a larger plan involving police, people and pastors.
In light of the resolution, the police chief said, there will be a noticeable increase in law enforcement presence to answer the call for more policing.
Raymond said he’s told his supplemental patrol commanders to ride in police Districts 7, 8 and 9. Officers will be assigned there during the shifts when most crimes occur; and they will be running special operations.
