Shreveport Police officers buy a theft victim a new bike

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - When someone stole the bike of a local man who cannot hear or speak it was enough for several police officers to take a stand and help any way they could.
When we caught up with 72-year-old Wayne Willis on this Wednesday morning, he showed us his brand new bike, just delivered this week by Shreveport Police officers.
It's a happy ending after someone stole Willis' bike outside a Line Avenue store on Sunday.
Bobbie Yearling is a longtime family friend of Willis and checks up on him every day or so and explained how upset the bike theft made him.
"I had came over to bring him some food. And he says somebody had stolen his bike and he was so upset."
Just reporting the crime was a challenge. Willis cannot hear or speak.
Officer Natalie Zweydoff responded to the call on Sunday.
"So I looked for it throughout the shift and I couldn't find it."
Zweydoff recalled how she thought about the case all night, then spotted fellow officer Jessica Talley the next morning.
"I reached out to Talley and I said, 'Hey, I think I'm going to go buy a bike today."
Officer Talley agreed. When they arrived with Willis' new bike they told him to cover his eyes.
"He was peeking. And so he, he just kept, like he kept writing down, 'how much? How much?' 'No, it's a gift. It's a gift!' He was, it was heart warming. Just gotta love it, his reaction.' 'Yeah.'"
Bobbie Yearling had the very same reaction.
"I was just saying, 'Oh my God. I said, 'Oh God works mysterious, police bought him a bike?'"
Police didn’t just replace the old bike, they also gave him some safety features, from a ringer, to some lights for the nighttime. You’ve got a lock here as well to make sure no one can take his bicycle again.
Grateful doesn’t begin to describe how Willis feels, not letting us leave without a hug.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.