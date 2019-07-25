John Alario ends 48-year tenure in Louisiana Legislature

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Senate President John Alario announced Thursday, July 25 that he will not seek election in his corresponding House of Representatives District, District 83, when his Senate term expires in January of 2020. The decision marks the end of Alario’s 48-year service in the state’s senate.
“This decision is not one I make lightly but it is what I believe to be best for my family. They have always been my biggest supporters and I am looking forward to spending more time with them at home and in the community,” Alario wrote in a statement about the announcement.
Alario was first elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 1972. In his tenure he has twice served as both the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate, making him the only legislator in Louisiana and the fourth in the nation to do so.
Read Alario’s full statement below:
“After many months of thoughtful deliberation, I have decided not to run for the House District 83 seat in the upcoming election. This decision is not one I make lightly but it is what I believe to be best for my family. They have always been my biggest supporters and I am looking forward to spending more time with them at home and in the community. I'd like to extend deep appreciation to my devoted neighbors and countless dedicated friends for their unwavering support.
I want to thank my colleagues for their friendship, guidance, and commitment to this state. My career at the legislature was filled with triumphs and challenges and I will forever cherish every memory we made along the way.
And to the citizens of Senate District 8, I thank you from the very bottom of my heart. Representing you has been one of the greatest privileges of my life and I will always be honored that you chose me and trusted me to serve as the voice of our people in Baton Rouge.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.