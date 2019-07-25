Hotter and more humid weather returns this weekend

Typical summertime heat and humidity return this weekend. We'll also start to pick up a few showers and storms again. Expect more the same through most of next week.
Skies will remain clear tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 60s. Expect another mostly sunny day tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low 90s.
Temperatures will stay in the low 90s this weekend, but increasing humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s to near 100. Rain will be limited to a few showers in the far southern ArkLaTex Saturday. Expect a better chance for a few storms on Sunday mainly south of I-20. With the higher humidity overnight lows will warm back into the 70s.
Next week we’ll be seasonally hot and humid. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. We’ll see some scattered rain the first half of the week with drier conditions coming by Thursday and Friday.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.