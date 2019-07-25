The Good Stuff: Words of an Angel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A few weeks back while you were likely celebrating our country’s birthday on a boat or grilling burgers, 73-year-old Anna Cole was making deliveries.
"I've got a 24 count," notes Anna, looking at a large stack of Independence Day decorated cupcakes in the backseat of her car, parked outside of Shreveport police headquarters.
"This is my small way of saying, how much I appreciate you," explains Anna to officers inside the halls of the police department.
Anna playfully realizes the quickest way to a police officer's heart is through their stomach, as she lays out dozens of cupcakes across the counter in the officer's report room.
But she's also savvy enough to know, once she reaches their heart, there's a greater chance her words will be taken to heart.
“I write from my heart. I love giving to people,” Anna said.
For the last decade, Anna has shared her poems of spiritual inspiration, by her count, with close to thousand people.
“I’ve made them for doctors, nurses, clerks, and even strangers I meet in stores,” Anna said.
The one poem to reach the hands and hearts of many Anna has come in contact with is called, 'My Story of Jesus', a poem she first wrote some 60 years ago at the young age of 13.
"Our Lord Jesus Christ was crucified at the cross," Anna recites from a copy of the poem written in 1958.
"The way I wrote from my heart then, this is the way I still see the story of Jesus today," she explains.
And it's a heart that has somehow withstood many tests of time.
“My body is so full of love,” Anna said. “I feel I would have made a very good mother.”
From the late 1960s into the late 1970s, Anna lost three sons either to miscarriage or premature birth due to problems with her pregnancies.
"Someone asked me, 'Have you ever been angry with God'?
Anna responded with, 'Never'.
Rather than allow such a series of tragedies destroy her, she instead decided to help build up others in their times of need.
"We had such a terrible welcome home," recalls Vietnam veteran Bill Roberts.
Bill is one of many, surprised by a poem by Anna.
"He's honored, strong, committed and caring," Bill reads from the patriotic poem she wrote him after running into him on Veterans Day earlier this year.
"It kind of gives me a lump in my throat. It's the nicest thing anyone ever said," Bill admits, becoming more choked up with every word.
“A random act is what it is, out of the blue. She just popped up,” recalls Shreveport City Council Member Jerry Bowman.
He was approached by Anna not long after the death of his beloved mother, former City Council Member and Parish Commissioner Joyce Bowman.
“I was still going through things, remembering my mom, having a hard time,” Jerry said.
He says the poem she delivered to him shortly after first meeting Anna, truly meant a lot to him.
“Someone sent her to me,” shares Jerry. “I mean someone from above sent her to me.”
Almost daily Anna is out delivering her 'My Story of Jesus' poems, or others she individually creates for that person.
“As long as I have breath in me, I want to spread this as long as I can, everyday,” Anna said.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.