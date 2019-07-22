Friends remember transgender woman shot and killed in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder investigation continues after a transgender woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning in North Charleston.
Denali Stuckey was 29-years-old, and according to the Charleston County Coroner’s office, she died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Her friends and family set up a memorial at the spot where she was found on Carner Avenue in North Charleston.
“She was always a nurturing person. A very sweet person. Any anniversary, any birthday, event, anything representing or celebrating you, she was always there,” friend Mercdeas Arline said. “I feel some type of way because I know she’s not going to be here no more, and I won’t be able to hear her laugh. And, she had this distinctive laugh that I swear keeps playing in my head.”
Stuckey becomes the second murder of a transgender woman in South Carolina since 2018 and the 12th nationwide since the start of this year.
“I’m speechless,” Ron’Rico Judon, a family friend, said. “Her smile would light up a room.”
The North Charleston Police’s investigation is ongoing, and so far, there have been no new developments
“The North Charleston Police Department recognizes, respects, and protects the rights of all citizens regardless of race, religion, gender, or beliefs, and will continue working to ensure all citizens are treated fairly and courteously,” North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said in a statement.
The Alliance For Full Acceptance issued a news release announcing a vigil scheduled for Monday night at 8 p.m. Representatives from AFFA, along with Charleston Pride, We Are Family, Charleston Area Transgender Support, Charleston Black Pride, SC Equality and other community leaders are expected to attend. The vigil is being held at the Equality Hub at 1801 Reynolds Ave. in North Charleston. All allies of the transgender community are invited to attend.
“If the victim can’t speak for herself, it’s sometimes hard to know how to accurately report the situation," Chase Glenn with the Alliance for Full Acceptance said. “Generally speaking, you know, the trans community is invisible to a lot of people.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.