Former Bossier Parish Superintendent pleads guilty to federal drug charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Former Bossier Parish School Board President plead guilty in court to federal drug charges on Thursday morning.
Smith was charged with:
- possession of diazepam, also known as Valium, a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance,
- possession of zolpidem, also known as Ambien, a Schedule IV CDS,
- possession of carisoprodol, also known as Soma, a Schedule IV CDS, and,
- possession of Lyrica, a Schedule V CDS
Smith was sentenced to one year of probation. He was ordered to pay a $100,000 fine which must be paid in seven days of his court date and must pay $100 to the Crime Victim’s Fund.
He will continue to see his doctor regarding his drug use.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.