Former Bossier Parish Superintendent pleads guilty to federal drug charges
By KSLA Digital Team | July 25, 2019 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 11:22 AM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Former Bossier Parish School Board President plead guilty in court to federal drug charges on Thursday morning.

Smith was charged with:

  • possession of diazepam, also known as Valium, a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance,
  • possession of zolpidem, also known as Ambien, a Schedule IV CDS,
  • possession of carisoprodol, also known as Soma, a Schedule IV CDS, and,
  • possession of Lyrica, a Schedule V CDS

Smith was sentenced to one year of probation. He was ordered to pay a $100,000 fine which must be paid in seven days of his court date and must pay $100 to the Crime Victim’s Fund.

He will continue to see his doctor regarding his drug use.

