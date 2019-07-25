Federal drug charges filed against former Bossier schools superintendent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former superintendent of Bossier Parish public schools now faces federal charges.
A bill of information filed Tuesday against Wendell Scott Smith charges him with four misdemeanors:
- possession of diazepam, also known as Valium, a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance,
- possession of zolpidem, also known as Ambien, a Schedule IV CDS,
- possession of carisoprodol, also known as Soma, a Schedule IV CDS, and,
- possession of Lyrica, a Schedule V CDS.
Smith was the focus of a federal drug investigation when he retired suddenly after being hospitalized in early February.
Bossier sheriff’s detectives assisted federal agents in that investigation.
Smith worked for Bossier School District for more than 30 years.
Before becoming superintendent, he served as assistant superintendent.
He previously was principal at Benton Middle School in Benton for 14 years after having served as an assistant principal at the same school and Rusheon Middle School in Bossier City.
Smith also was among the three finalists for Bossier schools superintendent in 2009 before D.C. Machen was selected to replace Ken Kruithof.
