Driver hurt following car chase in East Texas

BOWIE COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - A driver is recovering at a hospital following a chase with authorities on Thursday morning.
The chase started in Nash and ended at 204 mile marker near New Boston. That’s about 15 to 20 miles from Nash.
The driver was injured, according to Texas Rangers on the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.
No word on the driver’s condition.
Texas Rangers, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, TxDPS and Nash police were on scene. The Texas Rangers will continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
