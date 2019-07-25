Bossier sheriff’s deputies host gun safety camp for kids

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s deputies are educating youths on how to properly use a firearm, archery and other skills that could potentially save their lives.
It’s part of their first annual Shooting Sports Program, a free summer camp that had three groups of kids ages 10-14.
“We targeted kids 10 to 14 years old because they become curious about guns,” Deputy James Lonadier explained. “It’s important to teach them how serious guns are to use and their importance.”
Brady United, a leading advocate of preventing gun violence, says 2,893 youths are unintentionally shot each year.
And 1 in 5 kids have handled a gun without adult supervision, the group adds.
Several of Bossier’s campers never had shot a gun.
And during his time with them, KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett saw how the campers’ mind-set changed after firing a weapon.
“I was surprised how strong a shotgun was on your arm,” camper Alexis Birilitto said. “My Dad wanted me to get in this camp so I could learn them properly.”
At the end of Bossier’s camp, the youths receive a hunting license.
This year’s camp was full, but deputies encourage parents to follow the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page for details about next year’s camp.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.