Anti-speeding petition launched after fatal hit-and-run accident in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A petition is circulating through Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood in the wake of a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a 79-year-old man earlier this month.
Rebecca Hanberry, who’s lived in the family-packed neighborhood for about three years, started the petition to address speeding in South Highlands.
“Something needs to be done, and it needs to be done now.”
Rodney Self, who is survived by his wife, was walking his dog when he was killed late at night near Creswell Avenue at McCormick Street.
“No one stopped, no skid marks on the street. ... Speed is a major problem,” Hanberry said. “It’s sad that it has to come to that for us to see that there’s a problem.”
The petition, which has a goal of 1,000 signatures, has been signed at least 134 times and has garnered dozens of comments.
“We need change now!!!” wrote one person on the petition.
Another wrote: “No more lives need to be taken or harmed due to speeding drivers.”
Others call attention to speeders elsewhere in the city.
Over the past four years, 19 accidents occurred on Creswell Avenue between Dudley Drive and Gladstone Boulevard, according to public records. The most recent was Self’s death July 9.
“I think it’s necessary for someone to stand up and say, ‘Let’s see what we need to fix this problem,’” Hanberry said.
“I understand we have to do research, do a study maybe on whether stop signs are needed or how to solve the problem. But it needs to be done now.”
District B Councilwoman LeVette Fuller is asking concerned residents to be patient.
“I understand their frustrations. And we’re going to do everything we can to get a handle on this. It may take some time. But I think, as a neighborhood, it’s absolutely a wake-up call.”
Meanwhile, Shreveport police continue their investigation into Self’s death.
Dr. David Saphier, a South Highlands resident who knew Self, is asking for anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run accident to come forward.
“I believe that somebody out there knows something and, if they have any humanity, will report it.
"If they think life is like some video game, then somebody who knows something should hold them accountable.”
