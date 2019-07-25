Anti-speeding petition launched after fatal hit-and-run accident in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood

“The citizens of South Highlands and adjacent neighborhoods emphatically require swift action be taken by our city government to identify and implement effective solutions to the problems of speeding in our community. Speeding on Creswell and Highland has been a grave concern for quite some time. Most recently, our neighbor Mr. Rodney Self was killed in a hit-and-run accident while walking his dog. Four years ago near this same area, a speeder hit and broke a telephone pole. NOW is the time to Stop the Speeding! By signing this petition, I agree speeding is a grave concern in our community. I emphatically require city officials identify and implement effective solutions to the problems of speeding in the South HIghlands and adjacent neighborhood areas!”

— Stop the Speeding in Our Neighborhoods!