Another great day in store for the ArkLaTex

Good Thursday morning! We're off to another crisp and clear morning across the ArkLaTex with lows in the mid to upper 60s. We'll finish out the work week with below average temperatures and low humidity. By the weekend, the weather returns to more steamy conditions as the humidity builds back in with southeasterly flow.
Today, skies will be mostly clear, much like how they were yesterday. Highs only in the upper 80s today, which is still on the warm side. The good news is low humidity is still in place so we'll actually feel comfortable. Rain is not expected once again in the forecast and winds will be a tad lighter out of the northeast at 5mph.
On Friday, we heat back into the 90s, but humidity should remain on the lower end. We'll finish the work week with mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as far as rain is concerned.
Better rain chances are present for your weekend with winds coming back out of the southeast. With this southeasterly flow, we'll see the moisture and humidity increase. This means Saturday and Sunday wont feel as comfortable as the last few days. Highs this weekend will be in the low 90s with scattered showers and storms possible. Not everyone will see rain however.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.