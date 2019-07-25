After Further Review: Ranking the Saints, 10-6

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - #10: Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins
Rankins’ impact will likely be delayed after he tore his Achilles in January. But when healthy, Rankins can be a force along the Saints defensive line. Before his injury, he had a career high eight sacks last season.
#9: Tight end Jared Cook
Cook was the best tight end available on the free agent market, and the Saints were able to land him. His downfield pass-catching ability should fit right in with Drew Brees and the Saints’ offensive arsenal. The team has not had a dynamic tight end since Jimmy Graham. Perhaps Cook is the player that changes this season.
#8: Tackle Terron Armstead
Armstead heads into his seventh season with the club and is an elite pro bowl caliber player, when healthy. But that’s the problem. Over the last three seasons. Armstead has missed 21 games. He must stay healthy in 2019.
#7: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore
Lattimore’s second season may not have been as good as his first, but still he stepped up when his team needed him most in the playoffs when he picked off the Eagles’ Nick Foles two times. Lattimore will be counted on to be the shutdown corner the Saints drafted him to be in 2019.
#6: Tackle Ryan Ramczyk
In his second season, Ramczyk became the most consistent and most productive offensive lineman on the Saints line. Heading into his third season, the arrow is pointing up for Ramczyk.
