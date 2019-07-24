Traffic accident in downtown Shreveport leaves two injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are injured following a car accident in downtown Shreveport. Both were transported to an area hospital, their injuries were not life-threatening.
The wreck happened between Spring St. and Market St. in front of the Holiday Inn around 4:30 p.m.
A mustang and a pick up truck with a trailer collided.
The mustang was allegedly making an illegal turn at the time of the accident.
Upon impact the truck hit the mustang into a light pole.
Lanes were temporarily closed at the time of the wreck. They are now open.
This is an ongoing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.