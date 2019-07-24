SUSLA enrollment on the rise since 2016

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University at Shreveport is celebrating a milestone for the college.
Over the last three years, the university announces that enrollment is up, according to a news release.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Melva Williams said she was pleased she was with the hard work of her team.
“I am proud of the leadership exhibited by the Student Affairs and Enrollment Management team in coordination with our Business Office, and Academic Affairs; this shows that students are viewing SUSLA as a destination of choice for their education.”
Overall there has been a 15 percent increase in summer enrollment.
School officials are now shifting their focus as fall enrollment ends.
Application fees have been waived until Aug. 9. Students are encouraged to start the process as soon as possible.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.