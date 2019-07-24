South Arkansas woman goes missing

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Authorities are asking for help finding a South Arkansas woman who has gone missing.
Family members of 50-year-old Bethanie Kaye Sanders told the Ouachita County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office that they had not heard from or been able to reach her in more than 48 hours, the Union County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office reports.
Sanders, a nurse, is known to drive a red 2011 Jeep Compass bearing Arkansas license plate 471WXT.
She also has resided on Lawson Road in Union County and might know people in that area, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Sanders to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 864-1990.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.