Shreveport aquarium announces ‘Shark Week’ activities

Shreveport aquarium announces ‘Shark Week’ activities
Shreveport Aquarium celebrates 'Shark Week' (Source: Felicia Michelle)
By Felicia Michelle | July 24, 2019 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 4:11 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get ready to sink your teeth into Shark Week at the Shreveport Aquarium from Sunday, July 28 to Sunday, August 4.

“Sharks are amazing creatures. They inhabit every ocean in the world and some rivers and lakes of the world," says Nate Carpenter, Curator of Live Exhibits at the aquarium.

This summer’s Shark Week will consist of activities geared towards educating visitors. There will be opportunities to participate in science experiments, shark trivia night and watch live shark feedings.

Click here for a complete list of Shark Week activities.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.