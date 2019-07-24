Services announced for man killed in parking dispute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Memorial services have been announced for Roderick Gaut by his family.
A gathering of friends will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Word of God Ministries, 6645 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
The celebration of live will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday to 2 p.m.
Gaut died Saturday about a half hour after being shot during a dispute over a parking space in the Anderson Island neighborhood.
Ronald Parker, 65, is charged in Gaut’s death. Parker faces one count of second-degree murder.
