Services announced for man killed in parking dispute
Roderick Gaut and family
By KSLA Digital Team | July 24, 2019 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 1:36 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Memorial services have been announced for Roderick Gaut by his family.

A gathering of friends will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Word of God Ministries, 6645 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

The celebration of live will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday to 2 p.m.

Gaut died Saturday about a half hour after being shot during a dispute over a parking space in the Anderson Island neighborhood.

A GoFundMe account was set up for his family.

Ronald Parker, 65, is charged in Gaut’s death. Parker faces one count of second-degree murder.

