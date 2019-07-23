POLICE: Teen says ‘God told him to kill himself’ before he caused fiery crash that left woman dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager has been arrested after allegedly causing a wreck that killed one person and injured another.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Siegen Lane at Perkins Road just before 10 p.m. on Monday, July 22.
The crash claimed the life of Stephanie Payne, 51, of Greenwell Springs. Payne was a traveling grief counselor who used her daughter’s death to inspire others.
Police arrested the driver of a second vehicle, Jack Jordan, 18, of Baton Rouge.
Police say Payne was stopped at the intersection when Jordan, driving a truck northbound on Siegen Lane, struck the rear of her vehicle at a high rate of speed.
The collision caused Payne’s vehicle to burst into flames. Payne suffered fatal injuries as a result.
Jordan allegedly told police he intentionally caused the crash. The arrest report says Jordan told investigators God instructed him to kill himself, so he accelerated his vehicle to purposefully hit another vehicle to end his life. Jordan went on to tell police the last time he looked at his speedometer, he was going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor, but toxicology samples were taken.
Jordan was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and was then taken to jail, where police say he attempted to escape. The report states Jordan managed to run about 100 yards before he was apprehended.
Jordan was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree murder, reckless operation, and simple escape.
A spokesperson for LSP says they currently have no reason to believe this is a case of road rage and they do not believe the two drivers knew each other.
