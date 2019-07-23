Plane lands on highway, pulls into Kilgore hotel parking lot

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - No one was injured after a small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday on a Kilgore highway.
The incident occurred about 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The pilot said he began experiencing engine issues over Interstate 20 and had to land on Highway 259 in Kilgore. He was then able to taxi into the parking lot of the Executive Inn in the 3500 block of Highway 259.
Drivers slowed down to allow the pilot to land and no injuries have been reported.
The pilot, who police say has 30 years of experience, is a pipeline flyer. Pipeline flyers primarily fly over areas where oilfield pipelines are located and inspect for leaks.
The FAA has been notified of the incident and the plane will be towed to the Kilgore Airport in Gregg County.
The plane is a single-engine Mooney M20 with the tail number N6971U, the FAA reports. No passengers were on board the plane.
Crews at the scene say that due to the size of the plane, the wings will be removed before the plane is towed.
Sgt. Jean Dark, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, released a statement on the crash Tuesday afternoon.
