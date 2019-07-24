Ochsner-LSU hosting 5th annual Back to School Health Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In just a few weeks kids across the Ark-La-Tex will be heading back to school, and Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport wants to make sure they go back happy and healthy.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday July 27, the hospital will hosting their 5th annual Back to School Health Fair. The event will take place at their outpatient facility on 1602 Kings Highway in Shreveport.
The fair is free to all students and there will be free lunch offered while supplies last and a limited number of free backpacks and school supplies.
“It is huge that on a Saturday all of these services are being brought to the community,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Vaquetta Hudson. “Parents can come to one location, and they can receive all of these free services.”
The health fair will include immunization and scoliosis screenings as well as vision screenings being performed by the Lions Club.
There will be 30 stations that will focus on nutrition, dental health, hand hygiene, disability awareness among others.
“This is not just coming to the hospital, this is a preventative measure so we want to care of this community before they get sick,” Hudson said. “If you need us we’re here, but we’re focused on prevention and wellness as well so this is important.”
Something new added to the fair is a teen talk area that will be set up with resources for students on anti-bullying, tobacco prevention and more.
Hudson says parents should bring their child’s immunization records to the fair if they have them, but if they can’t they do have a way to get that information.
The fair will have over a dozen doctors in attendance. Ochsner-LSU has recruited 400 volunteers for this event as well.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.