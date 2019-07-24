Prostitution sting nets 25 men ages 20-53

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Twenty-five men are accused of soliciting prostitution.
They were arrested during an undercover operation July 18-19 targeting prostitution and human trafficking in Shreveport, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Agents also seized a handgun, a half a gram of methamphetamine, 35.45 grams (1.25 ounces) of marijuana and three dosage units of Xanax, authorities report.
Booking records show the following were booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of soliciting prostitution:
- Bruce R. Brewer, 26, of Shreveport;
- Mark Carter, 28, of Converse;
- Stephen V. Dy, 41, of Shreveport;
- Justin Epps, 38, of Bossier City;
- Timothy R. Francis, 25, of Bossier City;
- Yusef Ghazawneh, 26, of Shreveport;
- Bobby Green Jr., 20, of Shreveport, La.;
- Esteban Guevara-Barrera, 21, of Bossier City;
- Timothy Howard, 30, of Shreveport, La.;
- David Huerta, 22, of Shreveport;
- Russell R. Jones, 47, of Mansfield, La.;
- Anshuman Jyoti, 47, of Shreveport;
- Michael R. Lantz Jr., 48, of Lake Charles;
- Charles Edward Lewis, 34, of Shreveport;
- John E. Lewis, 50, of Shreveport;
- Manuel M. Maldonado, 20, of Bossier City;
- Robert Moore, 40, of Natchitoches;
- Jason M. Namie, 48, of Shreveport;
- Dominique Nash, 28, of Shreveport, La.;
- Gerald A. Nyaayo, 31, of Mansfield, Texas;
- Jeremy W. Reed, 35, of Shreveport;
- Michael Lee Scott, 35, of Shreveport;
- Rusty Thomason, 39, of Ruskin, Fla.;
- Malcolm R. Weston, 53, of Shreveport; and,
- Marcus B. Yearling, 35, of Shreveport.
A half dozen of those who were arrested face additional charges:
- Carter also is charged with one count of possession of marijuana.
- Francis also faces one count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of Xanax.
- Moore also is charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
- Reed also faces one count of possession of a Schedule I CDS.
- Scott is accused of also being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- And Yearling also faces one count of possession of marijuana.
Taking part in the sting were members of Shreveport police’s vice unit, the FBI’s human trafficking task force and the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.
