LA governor declares statewide cybersecurity emergency

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a statewide cybersecurity emergency.
There’s an ongoing malware attack impacting three public school districts in North Louisiana — Sabine, Morehouse and Ouachita, the governor’s office reports.
In response, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has activated its crisis action team and the Emergency Services Function-17.
Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana National Guard, the state Office of Technology Services and other agencies are coordinating the response and determining future actions.
This is the first time Louisiana has activated its emergency support function relating to cybersecurity.
So far, the state is coordinating with the FBI, state agencies and higher education partners.
