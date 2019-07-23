A few more comfortable days

Comfortable weather by late July standards will continue through the end of the work week. Temperatures will be near to just below 90 through Friday with little in the way of humidity. By the weekend expect steamier conditions and a little rain to return.
Skies will remain generally clear tonight. We’ll be very comfortable again with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Expect lots of sunshine again Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. By Friday expect temperatures back around 90, but with still comfortable humidity levels.
Temperatures over the weekend will run in the low 90s with a return to muggy to humid conditions. Overnight lows will return to the 70s. Rain will be limited to only a few isolated showers in the southern ArkLaTex on Saturday. By Sunday showers and storms will be a little more scattered across the area, but it’s not looking like a washout.
We’ll wrap up July and head into August with typically hot and humid mid-summer weather. Highs will run in the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. A few mainly afternoon showers and storms will be possible at times.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
