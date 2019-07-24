1 seriously injured after truck explodes while refueling at Morris County petroleum plant

MORRIS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - One person was injured after a gas truck exploded while refueling at a petroleum plant in Daingerfield.
According to Morris County Sheriff Jack Morris, the truck was refueling at WOI Petroleum Inc., located at 654 U.S. 259 when it exploded Wednesday afternoon.
One person was seriously injured in the explosion. They were transported via private vehicle to a local hospital where they were life-flighted to another location.
Multiple fire units have responded to the scene along with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.
Details are limited at this time. KLTV is on scene and we will update this story with any new information we receive.
