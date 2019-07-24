Council approves District F policing resolution

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Council members, after much debate, approved a resolution Tuesday calling for extra policing in council District F.
The resolution by District F Councilman James Green calls for the sheriff, state police and federal agencies to step in to help stop crime in the city’s Hollywood Heights, Cedar Grove and Mooretown neighborhoods and the rest of District F.
Many community members, citing a need for more community involvement, called for a postponement of the vote on Green’s resolution.
“Now we’ve got folks saying ‘What’s going on?’,” said Stefan Jones, vice president of Cedar Grove Neighborhood Association.
“I honestly don’t know because I didn’t know the community was that bad. And I feel like if we were in that type of condition, then those measures would have already been taken.”
Council members decided to remove the language that calls for a declaration of a state of emergency in District F.
After changing the resolution to simply call for more police presence, it passed on a 5-2 vote.
Green said he has a three-prong plan that includes people, police and pastors.
It will serve as a model for the whole city and has an economic development piece as well, he added.
“I promise you, give me the opportunity. This is not something I just came up with yesterday."
The plan is not meant to strike fear in the public, Green said.
"To put this on the table is a conversation piece to get people involved. But it’s not like I’ve gone and just dreamed this up.”
Now that this resolution has passed, Green said the next piece of his plan will be announced during the next City Council meeting and his full plan will be ready in 30 days.
He said he also intends to announce community meetings to explain his plan.
Green said he has he spoken to the mayor and police chief about his plan.
Mayor Adrian Perkins expressed support for anything that can change negative perceptions about Shreveport.
