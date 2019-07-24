Comfortable July Weather Continues

Good Wednesday Morning! Temperatures waking up this morning are sitting unseasonably cool in the low to mid 60s. Highs today will be back in the mid 80s with sunny skies and no rain in the forecast. Great weather to wash the car or cut the grass. Winds will be 5-10mph out of the northeast. This northeasterly wind will keep drier air in place, leaving us feeling comfortable while keeping the humidity away.
How long can this last? Well, Thursday is looking just as great! Wake up weather on Thursday back in the mid 60s with clear skies. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s. Although still on the warm side, northerly air flow will keep the humidity levels down and our comfort level up.
Friday: Still pleasant, although a bit warmer with highs climbing to the low 90s. We'll see mostly sunny skies and keep in a very slim chance for rain. By the weekend, humidity does return with winds back out of the southeast. Rain chances will also increase this weekend, with greater chances on Sunday. Highs will trend back into the low 90s this weekend and by the start of next work week.
Have a wonderful day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.