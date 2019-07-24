Busy south Caddo intersection might get a traffic light

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A busy intersection in one of the fastest-growing areas of Caddo Parish soon is expected to get a long-awaited traffic light to help with everything from traffic headaches to road safety.
Southern Loop at Wallace Lake Road on the outskirts of south Shreveport has seen its share of bad crashes over the years, including a fatal accident.
Even during KSLA News 12′s filming of this story, there was an accident at that location. Luckily, no one was hurt.
While the driver did not want to speak on camera, she told KSLA News 12 that a long-anticipated traffic light likely would have prevented her accident.
Shreveport Councilman Grayson Boucher is no stranger to this intersection.
“As a former fire chief, I’ve worked several accidents at that intersection and one where a young lady lost her life back in 2009. So this is kind of something near and dear to my heart.”
The City Council’s infrastructure committee has given the green light for the project and has forwarded the measure to the City Council for a vote.
Committee members heard Tuesday morning about a recent traffic study that looked at three Shreveport intersections. Only the one at Southern Loop at Wallace Lake Road met the requirements for a traffic light, they were told.
While safety is a major component of why a traffic light is essential at the intersection, supporters of the proposal say there also is the whole issue of traffic.
That same traffic survey found that 11,500 vehicles a day travel through the intersection during the workweek when school is in session.
It is expected to only get busier with hundreds more homes being built in the area in the coming years.
The traffic light proposal enjoys support from other council members, including John Nickelson.
“For the traffic signal we’re talking about, we know that it’s needed and I will support the funding.”
The traffic light will cost $225,000. Caddo Parish has agreed to pay its half, while the City Council is expected to vote early next month.
Boucher cautioned that this will not happen overnight.
“From what I understand, it will take about four to five months for construction to be done. So, hopefully, by the first of next year we’ll have a red light there.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.