Man accused of shooting at officer in custody

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - Authorities in East Texas have captured the man accused of the attempted capital murder of a police officer.
Jeremy Brian Cook, 39, of Grand Prairie, was taken into custody in a wooded area off of CR-3213 near the city of Jacksonville in Cherokee County.
At 3:14 a.m., a Henderson County sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle near Berryville. Instead of pulling over, the driver then sped off in the area of County Road 4117.
While fleeing, the motorcyclist shot at the deputy striking him.
The deputy was sent to a a Tyler area hospital, treated and released due to a bullet proof vest.
Cook will be booked into the Harrison County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.