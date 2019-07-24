Authorities ID 3 East Texans killed in head-on collision

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Authorities have released the names of the three East Texans who died in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 79 in Panola County.
They are 34-year-olds Jaimee Shawn Bowen and Robert Eural Harthcock, both of the Panola County town of Gary, and 75-year-old William A. Oldfield, of the Rusk County community of Joinerville.
The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday 2.5 miles west of Carthage, Texas.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Oldfield was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram north on U.S. 79 and towing a trailer, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.
When a northbound tractor-trailer rig slowed to make a right-hand turn into a private drive, Oldfield tried to pass the 18-wheeler on the left.
The Dodge Ram collided head-on with a Dodge Durango that Bowen was driving south on U.S. 79, authorities said.
Harthcock was a passenger in Bowen’s vehicle.
